TOPEKA (KSNT) – Hundreds of Topeka families are expected to benefit from a CVS/Aetna grant to the Topeka Salvation Army this Christmas.

On Wednesday, the Salvation Army announced the grant would let the organization provide meals for 425 families in the Capital City. The grant will help provide a food basket of either turkey or ham, along with toys, and items for the young people in the family.

“Christmas is ultimately about family, and with this generous donation, we will be able to make the holiday brighter for 424 families in our community. We cannot begin to thank our generous corporate sponsors enough,” Captain Cristian Lopez said.

Applications will be available at the Topeka Salvation Army, located at 1320 S.E. 6th Street starting on Mon., Nov. 7, through Wed., Nov. 23 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. An identification card will be required for everyone in the family.