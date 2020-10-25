Hundreds of Trump supporters hold parade rally in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Just 10 days before the 2020 General Election, hundreds of people gathered in Topeka on Saturday to show their support for President Donald Trump’s re-election.

Hundreds of cars and trucks drove in a parade across Topeka, beginning at The Vinewood, to the Kansas Governor’s Mansion, concluding at the Kansas State Capitol. Their message was strong: re-elect Donald Trump.

“Go Trump and God bless America,” said Jill Foster-Koch, a Topeka resident who participated in the parade.

Foster-Koch decided to attend the parade after participating in another, previous rally.

“He’s pro-American and he wants jobs here. He wants to support the American people that live here,” Foster-Koch said. “He doesn’t want things overseas, he wants progress here. I think he has shown that in the last four years, that he’s done a great job rebuilding America.”

Every car was decorated with Trump flags, signs, or even posters of his face.

“It’s a fun little event. You can see there’s a lot of family, people out here,” said Kevin Schuler, a participant from Nortonville. “There’s no violence, no fowl language, it’s just a bunch of good Americans having a good time.”

There was also a pre-rally event, which was closed off to journalists. The event featured speakers, food, vendors and music.

“We have the greatest president we’ve ever had in history,” Schuler said. “I want to come out here and show my support for him, I think he’s doing a wonderful job for us, for all people.”

Participants hoped this event would bring the community together to vote for Trump, and let their voices be heard.

“It’s an opportunity, I think, for everyone here to take a belief in what they stand for, and the silent majority to stand up and show that Topeka is red, and we want President Trump to win this next election,” said organizer Jordan Rigi.

Rigi may be holding other events following the election, depending on the outcome, he said.