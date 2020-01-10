Hundreds without power Friday as winter storm hits northeast Kansas

Hundreds of people were without power Friday as the winter storm rolled through northeast Kansas.

In Pottawatomie County, 1,300 customers were without power. That’s about 22 percent of Evergy’s customer base there. More than 300 were without power in Jackson County.

As of 5:30 p.m., 657 people were without power in the Onaga, Deluth and Havensville areas. Power is expected to be restored by 6:30 p.m.

Just north of St Marys, more than 300 people were without power, but it was restored by 4:45 p.m.

The estimated restoration time for the Horton, Everest and Huron areas was supposed to be at 5 p.m., but crews are currently reevaluating the situation.

Just north of Wamego and near Lousiville, about 480 people are without power. Crews are also reevalutating the situation for those outages.

You can look at Evergy’s outage map HERE.