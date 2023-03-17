WILSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Some out-of-state hunters found human remains in rural Wilson County Thursday, just before 7 p.m.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said the hunters were approximately a mile south of Coyville, near Decatur Road. They called 911.

Deputies with the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office arrived and then contacted the KBI for assistance. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded.

The KBI said it could take longer than usual to identify the person who died because of the condition of the remains.

An autopsy is scheduled.

If you have any information about this investigation, please contact the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME or the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office at 620-378-3622.

If you want to remain anonymous, submit tips by clicking here.