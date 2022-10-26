TOPEKA (KSNT) – The impact of Hurricane Ian has reached far beyond the limits of America’s eastern coast.

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation is looking for volunteers to help get tens of thousands of tulips planted for Tulip Time 2023 after delays brought on by Hurricane Ian. The tulip bulbs come to Kansas from the Netherlands after being transported by boat to Florida.

Volunteers are needed to help get the tulip bulbs in the ground due to the delays in their delivery. The planting schedule for the tulips can be seen below:

Ted Ensley Gardens, 3650 SE West Edge Rd. 9 a.m. to noon, Oct. 26-28 9 a.m. to noon, Oct. 31-Nov.3

Gage Park, 635 SW Gage Blvd. 9 a.m. to noon, Nov. 1-3



The tulips are expected to bloom in April in 2023. If you have any questions about volunteering, reach out to riley.shafer@snco.us or traci.podlena@snco.us.

Tulip Time includes three different community gardens in Shawnee County: Ted Ensley Gardens at Lake Shawnee, Old Prairie Town/Ward-Meade Park and Doran Rock Garden at Gage Park.