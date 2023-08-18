TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Washburn University president brings the Interim Director of Public Relations into her cabinet to continue her work.

Washburn University announced in a press release Friday Washburn University President JuliAnn Mazachek named Lori Hutchinson the Executive Director of Strategic Communications and Marketing. She will continue her current job as well as making an effort to create organization-wide brand consistency. Hutchinson will use her role as chief spokesperson to highlight all Washburn University has to offer, according to the press release.

“In a recent brand perception survey for Washburn, we learned that continuing to emphasize the extraordinary value of Washburn – academic excellence and affordability – will be imperative to our success in the future,” Mazachek said. “Hutchinson will lead campus-wide efforts to create the greatest value from our stories and Washburn brand and sub-brand language, values and qualities. Additionally, she will develop a coordinated process for reviewing and approving marketing and communications initiatives by individual units.”

Hutchinson will start in her new role just in time for the new school year. Washburn Tech will be conducting a search to fill her position.