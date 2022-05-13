MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Authorities are warning drivers Friday morning to use caution if they are driving on Highway 24 near Flush Road in Pottawatomie County. The eastbound lanes are closed, according to sheriff’s deputies.

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s office confirmed the crash and is encouraging motorists to find an alternate route.

The Kansas Department of Transportation could not say how long the road will be closed.

KSNT 27 News will update this developing story when more information becomes available.