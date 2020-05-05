Hy-Vee announces limits on meat purchases due to plant worker shortages

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Hy-Vee will limit meat purchases at all of its stores beginning Wednesday, the company announced.

The grocery store chain said it has meat products available at its stores, but due to worker shortages at plants as well as an increase in meat sales, customers may not find the specific product they want. Coronavirus outbreaks at major meat processing plants have forced some to close and slowed down production at others.

Beginning Wednesday each Hy-Vee customer can buy at most four packages of ground beef, pork or chicken in any combination at checkout.

We continue to work with industry leaders so we are prepared for any possible fluctuations in product and can best serve our customers.” Hy-Vee, Inc.

Hy-Vee currently operates grocery stores in Topeka, Manhattan, Lawrence and the Kansas City area.

A Dillons spokesperson said the chain is also adding purchase limits on ground beef and pork products due to processing plant challenges, but did not specify how much a customer can buy.