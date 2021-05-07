Hy-Vee Basket Bolt: Learn the rules, meet the families & watch live

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Three local families are racing Friday morning to grab as many free groceries as they can in Topeka’s Hy-Vee Basket Bolt.

Watch live from 4:30 a.m. to 7 to learn about the families, get live updates on the competition and discover the winner of KSNT’s first Basket Bolt event.

The Rules:

Hy-Vee selected three local families out of 750 entries to race through the store. The rules are as follows:

Each family has one minute to grab as many items around the store as possible

Four team members can be on the floor at one time

Families will start and end their run at Register 5

If a basket fills up, team members can run back to the front of the store to grab a second basket

Points will be given based on the number of items, not the total price value

Items will be counted at Register 5 at the end of the 60 seconds, any off-limit items will be discluded from the final count

Each family will take home the groceries they collected, and the family with the highest number of items will also receive a $1,000 Visa gift card.



Meet the Families:

The Woodall Family:

Team Woodall will include team leader Mary Woodall, her husband Joseph, her sister Krista Pewitt and her sister-in-law Ruby Case.

The Fallat Family:

Team Fallat will include team leader Lunn Fallat, her husband Peeter, her sister Victoria Meyer and her son David.

Lynn Fallat, a school bus driver for the Topeka Public Schools district, said she thought she was being “punked” when Hy-Vee called her just after she finished eight runs of USD 501 kids. Since then, her family has been planning and strategizing for their run.

“We are a family of engineers, so that’s why there is such a plan,” Fallat said. “Our strategy is getting as many tiny things as possible… It’ll be something silly and random like three packages of lime green jello, but it will fit in basket well.”

The family game plan is to stay in the front of the store and give each family member their own aisle to work in so they don’t “egg each other on.”

“It’s best if we divide and conquer so nobody gets hurt,” Fallat said.

She said and her family is excited about the event and hope to win the big prize money at the end.

The Kennedy Family:

Team Kennedy will include team leader Rachel Kennedy, her 6-year-old son Alex, her mother Mary and her aunt Mila Vehiege.

Rachel Kennedy said her son, Alex, is “so excited to run through the store against the others,” and she would be so thankful to also win the Visa gift card at the end of the competition.

What’s the point?

The average American family spends over $46,000 on groceries every year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. This averages around $400 per month.

This is why Hy-Vee is letting each family take home the items they collect in their basket. The store wants to encourage everyone to make dinner, come together and spend time at the table with one another.