TOPEKA (KSNT) – Hy-Vee and Downtown Topeka, Inc. are hosting a block party this weekend to celebrate improvements made at Hy-Vee, as well as improvements made in downtown Topeka.

The block party will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 in the southwest corner of the Hy-Vee parking lot at 29th & Wanamaker. Food will be provided by Iron Rail Brewing Company and Oceanside Hotels will perform live music.

People can win prizes including tickets to the Chiefs/Rams game, signed memorabilia and gift cards to downtown restaurants.

For more information, click here.