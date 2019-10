TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Hy-Vee is hosting a Halloween party in its stores this weekend.

From 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on October 26, hundreds of local Hy-Vee stores will host Halloween parties that include trick-or-treating and family-friendly activities.

Costumes are encouraged but not required.

The first 400 kids will receive a free trick-or-treat bag, but all can color, decorate cookies, and paint mini pumpkins, among more fun activities.

