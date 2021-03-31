Hy-Vee in Topeka will give away 300 hams today

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka grocery story is planning on giving away 300 Hormel hams today.

The One Step Hams for the Holidays campaign gets underway at Hummer Sports Park at 5 p.m., on Wednesday, March 31.

Hy-Vee will distribute 300 hams to families in need.

The give-a-way is one of 15 stops across eight states that will pass out 5,000 total hams.

Hy-Vee employees will give away the hams and maintain appropriate social distancing.

The event is expected to last two hours, or until the 300 hams have been distributed.

