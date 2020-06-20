Hy-Vee recalls bagged salad over possible parasite contamination

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Hy-Vee is recalling it’s bagged garden salads because of potential Cyclospora contamination.

Hy-Vee said the manufacturer Fresh Express told them that the FDA and CDC have been investigating an outbreak of Cyclospora in the upper Midwest section of the United States. Cyclospora is a microscopic parasite that can cause intestinal illness, according to the CDC.

In their investigation the CDC and FDA linked the 12 oz. Hy-Vee Bagged Garden Salad to the Cyclospora outbreak. Hy-Vee said it has not yet heard of anyone who has gotten sick after eating the salad.

However anyone who bought that product should throw it away or return it to their local Hy-Vee for a refund.

For more information, see the FDA’s announcement here.