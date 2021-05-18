Hy-Vee to go maskless with certain exceptions

WEST DES MOINES (KSNT) – Following last Friday’s announcement from the CDC, Hy-Vee will no longer require fully vaccinated customers and employees to wear face coverings in its stores, except where it’s required by local ordinances.

Face coverings, however, continue to be strongly recommended for Hy-Vee customers who are not fully vaccinated and are still required by the company for employees who are not fully vaccinated.

Hy-Vee will continue to implement its extra safety and sanitization procedures that have been in place since COVID-19 first began. Hy-Vee will also maintain its Plexiglas barriers at all manned check stands, self-checkout stations, pharmacy counters, customer service counters and convenience store checkouts.

In addition, social distancing signage will remain in place where lines tend to form (checkout lanes, deli/meat/bakery counters, etc.) and extra hand sanitizer/cart wipes will remain stationed throughout stores.