Hy-Vee, Walmart to participate in national prescription drug take-back day

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Drug Enforcement Administration is set to host a national prescription drug take-back day on Saturday.

During the months of October and November, expired or unwanted prescription drugs can be dropped off at collection sites around the country.

Many local stores and businesses are holding drug take-back events. Some of those include:

Topeka Walmart

When: Saturday, October 26 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Topeka Walmart stores including:

1501 SW Wanamaker Road, Topeka, KS 66604

1301 SW 37th Street, Topeka, KS 66611

2600 NW Rochester Road, Topeka, KS 66617

2630 SE California Avenue, Topeka, KS 66605

Manhattan Walmart

When: Saturday, October 26 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: 101 Bluemont Ave, Manhattan, KS 66502

Manhattan Dillons

When: Saturday, October 26 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: 1101 Westloop Pl, Manhattan, KS 66502

HyVee

When: Thursday, Nov. 7 during regular store hours

Where: Topeka HyVee store locations:

2951 SW Wanamaker Rd, Topeka, KS 66614

In addition to Walmart and HyVee locations, residents can drop off unwanted prescription drugs at their local police department or sheriff’s office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 26, no questions asked.

You can find more information and find a collection site near you by clicking here.