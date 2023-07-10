TOPEKA (FOX 43 AM LIVE)- Throughout the month of July, Valeo Behavioral Health is teaming up with other groups in the community to create a “Hydration Drive” for our unsheltered community in Topeka.

They are looking to collect bottled water and electrolyte drinks at the following locations.

Either of the Valeo Lobbies at 330 SW Oakley

The Topeka Rescue Mission Warehouse at 401 NW Norris

If you are unable to get out and pick up some water or electrolyte drinks yourself, you can still donate to the Valeo Foundation online by clicking here, or via mail by sending to 5401 SW 7th Street.

For more information on the Hydration Drive, you can go to Valeo’s website here.