OSAGE CITY (KSNT) – Two people were taken to an area hospital after a hydroplane crash Sunday west of Osage City on I335, according to Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) crash logs.

At 1:55 p.m., a 57-year-old woman from Oklahoma was driving a 2013 Cadillac SRX at about 75 mph in the right lane. The vehicle hydroplaned, bounced off a median wall and hit a guardrail, according to KHP crash logs.

The driver and passenger, an 80-year-old man from Oklahoma, were taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries, according to the KHP crash log.

The passenger wasn’t wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to crash logs.