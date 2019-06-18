I-470 ramp to I-70 closed after truck overturns Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Viewer submitted image. [ + - ]

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Eastbound traffic was stopped Monday afternoon after a truck overturned on an exit ramp off of I-470.

The truck struck a guardrail on the ramp to I-70, then rolled to it's top around 6:00 p.m., trapping the driver inside until first responders could help him out.

Eastbound traffic has been completely stopped after a truck flipped on to its roof Monday afternoon.

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

According to Topeka Police Dispatch, eastbound traffic on I-470 was completely closed.

