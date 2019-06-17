I-470 ramp to I-70 closed after truck overturns

Eastbound traffic was stopped Monday afternoon after a truck overturned on an exit ramp off of I-470.

The truck struck a guardrail on the ramp to I-70, then rolled to it’s top around 6:00 p.m., trapping the driver inside until first responders could help him out.

Eastbound traffic has been completely stopped after a truck flipped on to its roof Monday afternoon.

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

According to Topeka Police Dispatch, eastbound traffic on I-470 was completely closed.

