I-70 bridge construction set to begin June 1

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Transportation announced Thursday it will start a new construction project on parts of I-70.

Crews will start construction Monday, June 1 to patch and overlay two bridges on I-70 starting at mile marker 342, four miles east of the Wabaunsee and Shawnee county line. The work will also include waterproofing and pavement marking.

KDOT said it plans to finish construction within six months, with an end date of mid-December, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation.

Drivers should expect lane closures along I-70 throughout construction, and a speed reduction to 60 mph. Keene Eskridge Road running below the I-70 bridge will also be reduced to one lane during portions of the construction.

For more details on the I-70 bridge construction, call 5-1-1 or click here.