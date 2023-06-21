TOPEKA (KSNT) – State transportation officials say I-70 will experience severe closures to traffic this weekend for planned road construction.

Kate Craft with the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) said in a press release that the eastbound lanes of I-70 will be shut down for pavement patching work for the Polk-Quincy Viaduct project. The westbound lanes will remain open but will be taken down to one lane.

Craft said eastbound I-70 will be closed from Topeka Boulevard to SE Eighth Street starting at 4 a.m. on Saturday, June 24 and running through to 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, June 25. The First Street exist will be the last open exit for eastbound traffic. Through traffic will follow detours and be routed south to I-470 or north to U.S. 75 to U.S. 24 to K-4. Motorists can also use a local street detour: First Street to Topeka Boulevard to Sixth Street to Monroe Street to the Eighth Street I-70 on-ramp.

More I-70 closures are planned for the next few months along with more pavement patching on the viaduct, according to Craft. Both KDOT and the City of Topeka are working to schedule closures and will provide updates in the future.

Craft said both the east and westbound lanes of I-70 will be down to one lane until work on the viaduct’s replacement if finished. The Polk-Quincy Viaduct project is set to start in early 2025. You can keep up with progress on the viaduct by clicking here.

