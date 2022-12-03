This map shows the I-70 closures that will take place Dec. 3 and Dec 4. (Photo Courtesy/KDOT)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two sections of Interstate 70 in Topeka are scheduled to be closed this weekend.

The Kansas Department of Transportation is reminding drivers that alternating closures of eastbound and westbound I-70 through downtown Topeka will take place this weekend, Dec. 3 and Dec. 4.

Each direction of I-70 will close for a single day, and will go until the work is complete. The crews will do pavement patching and install striping and signage.

First, eastbound I-70 from Topeka Boulevard to S.E. 8th Street will stay closed to traffic Saturday. The last open ramp will be at the eastbound 1st Street. The detour will go through a routed detour to south I-470, north to U.S. 75 to U.S. 24 to K-4. Drivers can also use a local street detour from 1st Street to Topeka Boulevard to 6th Street to 8th Street I-70 on-ramp. During this time, I-70 westbound will remain open and reduced to one lane.

On Sunday, Dec. 4, I-70 westbound traffic from S.E. 8th Street to Topeka Boulevard will close at 5 a.m. The 8th Street exit will be the last open ramp. The S.E. Adams Street on-ramp to westbound I-70 will also be closed. Westbound I-70 traffic will follow a detour through south I-470, or north to K-4 to U.S. 24 to U.S. 75. Drivers can also use the local street detour through Madison Avenue to 6th Street to Topeka Boulevard to the 1st Street I-70 on-ramp. Eastbound I-70 will remain open and reduced to one lane.

The westbound 4th Street exit and eastbound 3rd Street exit from I-70 are also scheduled to reopen on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.