RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A 62-year-old man was taken to Via Christie Hospital with minor injuries after being rear-ended on I-70 Thursday.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 22-year-old driving a 2013 Chrysler Town and Country van was westbound on I-70, 12 miles south of Manhattan, when he rear-ended a 2009 Peterbilt semi-tractor trailer.

The force of the collision sent the Chrysler into the north ditch of the highway.

The 62-year-old Texas truck driver went to Via Christie Hospital with what authorities called minor injuries.

According to the crash logs, both men were wearing their seat belts.