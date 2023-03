TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol responded to a two vehicle crash in Shawnee County on Saturday.

Both vehicles were traveling westbound on I-70 when the driver of a Ford Explorer left the road and drove into the median. It was then when the driver of the Explorer then swerved into a Ford pick-up truck and they both came to a complete stop.

The driver of the Explorer was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital with minor injuries.