WABAUNSEE COUNTY (KSNT) – An Oklahoma man was injured Monday when his truck flipped several times along I-70.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the 52-year-old man from Oklahoma was eastbound on I-70 when his 2003 Dodge Ram 1500 entered the center median, overcorrected and flipped several times.

The crash happened at 7 a.m. just west of Snokomo Road in Wabaunsee County.

The man, according to authorities, was not wearing his seatbelt and was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital with a possible injury.