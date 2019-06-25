I-70 East cleared up after camper and semi crash

A highway is now back to normal after a camper and semi crash blocked traffic.

Troopers said around 7:30 p.m. on Monday a driver was pulling a camper trailer in the eastbound lanes of I-70 at the Wabaunsee and Shawnee County line. That’s when the driver of a semi rear-ended the trailer.

The crash split the trailer from its wheels and sent the truck that was pulling it into the ditch.

Troopers said some of the people involved had minor injuries but everyone is expected to be ok.

Crews temporarily shut down one lane of the highway while they cleaned up the mess.