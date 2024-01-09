TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) says I-70 is now completely open following a period of winter weather that dumped snow across the Sunflower State.

KDOT made the announcement on social media at 5:55 p.m. on Jan. 9. The transportation organization warns that roads remain snow-packed and iced-over with crews continuing to treat them. The latest updates on current road conditions can be found by calling 511 or visiting kandrive.gov.

Following an earlier report from the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), more crashes have been reported across the state. The KHP responded to the incidents below from Jan. 8 through to 5 p.m. on Jan. 9:

959 service rendered calls

188 non-injury crashes

48 injury crashes

