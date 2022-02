TOPEKA (KSNT) – A two-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of I-70 near the W. 1st Street exit in Topeka has brought traffic to a standstill.

A KSNT reporter driving in the eastbound lanes reported the westbound lanes were not moving as of 8:15 Tuesday morning.

Shawnee County dispatch told KSNT the call came in at 7:04 a.m., and the Topeka Police Department is clearing the scenes. It is believed a small vehicle crashed into a semi creating the delays.