TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two separate closures are planned for a section of Interstate 70 as it passes through Topeka early in December.

The Kansas Department of Transportation reports that both the westbound and eastbound lanes of I-70 will be closed for a day each as pavement patching work is completed. Permanent striping and signage will be installed that will serve until the new Polk-Quincy Viaduct is built.

The first closure is on Saturday, Dec. 3 for eastbound I-70, according to KDOT. The eastbound lanes of I-70 will be closed from Topeka Blvd. to SE 8th St. starting at 5 a.m. The 1st Street exit will be the last open ramp for eastbound traffic.

Signed detours will be posted by KDOT for traffic to follow south to I-470 or north to U.S. 75 Highway to U.S. 24 Highway to Kansas 4 Highway. Drivers will also have the option of using the local street detour. The westbound lanes will stay open but will be reduced to one lane. Temporary changes to the local detour will occur in the morning.

The second closure will be on Sunday, Dec. 4 for westbound I-70, according to KDOT. The westbound lanes of I-70 will be closed from SE 8th St. to Topeka Blvd starting at 5 a.m. The 8th St. exit will be the last open ramp for westbound traffic.

Westbound I-70 traffic will follow signed detours and be routed south to I-470 or north to K-4 to U.S. 24 to U.S. 75. Motorists can also use the local street detour. Eastbound I-70 will stay open but will be down to one lane.

The westbound 4th St. exit and eastbound 3rd St. exit from I-70 are also scheduled to reopen on Saturday and Sunday, according to KDOT.

Both directions of I-70 will be reduced to one lane until construction of the new Polk-Quincy Viaduct is complete in 2025. Westbound I-70 will be reduced from SE Adams St. to Topeka Blvd while eastbound I-70 will be reduced from the 1st St. exit to SE 8th St.

KDOT reports that work on the current multi-bridge repair project will continue until late December, weather permitting. The current lane reduction on eastbound I-70 through SE Adams St. will remain until the project stops for the winter.