I-70 lane reductions planned for Topeka on Tuesday

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Portions of I-70 will be closed from mile marker 360 to 362 in Topeka on Tuesday, June 29, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) maintenance crews will begin patching potholes in the right lane of westbound I-70 at 9 a.m. Crews will switch to the right lane of eastbound I-70 at approximately 12:00 p.m. All work is weather permitting.

The area being worked on is generally from I-70 and 8th street to near MacVicar Avenue.

Traffic control will include a crash attenuator, signs and traffic cones. There will not be a speed reduction through the work zone, and I-70 on and off ramps will remain open.

Drivers should be prepared for slow-moving traffic through the work zone. KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone.