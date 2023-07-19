TOPEKA (KSNT) – State transportation officials say more closures are planned this weekend on the Polk-Quincy Viaduct in Topeka as part of an ongoing project.

Kate Craft with the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) said in a press release that westbound I-70 will be closed through downtown Topeka this weekend for the completion of pavement patching work on the Polk-Quincy Viaduct. Westbound I-70 will be closed from Eighth Street to Topeka Boulevard from midnight on Saturday, July 22 to midnight on Sunday, July 23.

(Photo Courtesy/KDOT)

Craft said the Eighth Street exit will be the last open exit for those traveling west on I-70. Traffic will follow signed detours and be routed south to I-470 or north to K-4 Highway to U.S. 24 Highway to U.S. 75 Highway. Motorists can also use local street detours starting at Madison Avenue and moving to Sixth Street to Topeka Boulevard to the First Street I-70 on-ramp.

Craft said eastbound traffic on I-70 will not be impacted by the patching work but will still be down to one lane. More closures on I-70 in Topeka are expected in the near future as more pavement patching is completed on the viaduct. Both directions on I-70 will remain at one lane until construction of the viaduct’s replacement is finished.

The Polk-Quincy Viaduct project is slated to begin in early 2025. More information on the project can be found by clicking here.

