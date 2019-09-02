I-70 most dangerous highway in Kansas, Trooper Ben shares safety advice

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A new study reports I-70 is Kansas’ most dangerous highway. The internet’s favorite Kansas Highway Patrol trooper has some advice to stay safe during Labor Day travels.

Trooper Ben Gardner said it starts with ourselves and driving as cautiously as we can.

“Really paying attention in how you drive your vehicle because you can’t control how other people are driving theirs around you,” Gardner said. “They are maybe doing things that are stupid and foolish that might try to put you in a crash.”

Gardner said to eliminate any distractions. The one main job of a driver should be just that: to drive. That includes things like getting into deep conversations with the other passengers in the car.

It’s also important to plan your trip wisely. By making sure you leave at a time with less motorists on the road, you can prevent road rage and other obstacles like congestion or traffic.