TOPEKA (KSNT) – I-70 in downtown Topeka will have a lane reduction and ramp closure on Thursday, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation.

The lane reduction and ramp closure will be on April 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting, and will impact the following areas for motorists:

The eastbound I-70 exit ramp onto 3rd St./SE Monroe St. will be closed while crews complete pavement repairs. No marked detour will be posted so drivers will need to find alternative routes such as the 1st St. or 8th St. eastbound exit ramps.

The left lane of westbound I-70 will be closed between mile markers 362 to 363 or from SE Adams St. to south of Southeast 10th Ave. while crews complete barrier wall maintenance.

The ramp closure will be marked off by barricades, signs and cones. Signs, arrow boards and truck attenuators will mark the westbound I-70 lane closure. KDOT encourages all motorists to be alert and obey warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone.

To stay on top of future road construction projects in Kansas, go to kandrive.org or call 511.