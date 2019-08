TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A two-car rollover crash Wednesday morning on I-70 sent one woman to the hospital.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. west of Topeka as a Buick SUV and Toyota Prius were driving east, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The Prius hydroplaned and crashed into the SUV, sending both off the roadway. The SUV rolled over onto the Carlson Road onramp to the highway.

The SUV driver was taken to a Topeka hospital with minor injuries, and the Prius driver was okay.