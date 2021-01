TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emergency crews handled a tractor-trailer fire Saturday morning that closed lanes of Interstate 70 in Topeka.

The truck fire was burning around 9:45 a.m. at I-70’s Wanamaker Road exit when KSNT News arrived at the scene. Kansas Highway Patrol troopers said they closed I-70 eastbound to one lane while firefighters worked on the fire.

(KSNT Photo/Ryan Matoush)

Emergency crews put the fire out by 10:15. KHP said it is working to determine the cause of the fire.