I-70 shut down in Topeka, police stop car traveling wrong direction

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police stopped a driver traveling the wrong direction on I-70 early Tuesday morning, closing down part of the highway to remove the vehicle, according to Shawnee County Dispatch.

Officers received a call around 12:45 a.m. of a white SUV traveling the wrong direction down I-70 in downtown Topeka. Officers were able to block the east lane and stop the SUV at 4th street.

Police are working to reopen the lane and remove the car from the highway, according to Shawnee County Dispatch. Nobody was injured during the incident.

This is a developing story.