TOPEKA (KSNT) – First responders are at the scene of a crash on I-70 in Topeka on Friday.

Shawnee County Dispatch confirms the crash was first reported at 3:06 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-70 near the First Street exit. The crash involves at least two vehicles. Google Traffic shows the crash is backing up traffic for miles, past MacVicar.

The Topeka Police Department’s (TPD) watch commander said the Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Minor injuries have been reported.

KSNT 27 News has reached out to the City of Topeka and TPD for more information. More details will be updated here as they become available.

This area is also being impacted by road work projects. Crews are working to relocate a water line at the First Street exit while another project has brought I-70 down to one lane as part of the Polk-Quincy Viaduct project.

