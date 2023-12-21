TOPEKA (KSNT) – Traffic on I-70 is actively being diverted on Thursday due to a situation on a sign above the highway.

Rosie Nichols with the City of Topeka said westbound I-70 traffic is being moved to alternate routes due to “an ongoing situation” in the area of the Sixth Street bridge in Downtown Topeka. Drivers are advised to expect delays at this time and avoid the area. Southeast Sixth Street is closed between Quincy and Madison Streets.

Nichols said there is no threat to the public at this time. More information will be added here as it becomes available.

Cameras with kandrive.com appear to show Topeka police talking with a man sitting on the Fourth Street exit sign above the highway.

