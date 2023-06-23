TOPEKA (KSNT) – Transportation officials advise drivers to prepare an alternate route if they plan on taking I-70 through Topeka this weekend.

Saturday morning, road crews with the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) will close both eastbound lanes of I-70 to make repairs for the Polk-Quincy Viaduct project. The bridge will be closed from the 1st Street ramp to approximately 8th Street ramp.

“For the safety of the traveling public, and for the safety of the construction crews we have to close it,” Steve Baalman, KDOT Metro Area Engineer said. “It’s really not even an option anymore.”

Baalman told 27 News, the plans for the project are still preliminary, but work is set to start on the Polk Quincy Viaduct Repair project in early 2025, and wrap up by late 2027.

I-70 is expected to reopen by Monday morning, according to Baalman.

