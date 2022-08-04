UPDATE: I-70 was reopened at 2:45 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – I-70 westbound is closed between the 6th and 8th Street exits following a crash Thursday afternoon Aug. 4.

According to authorities, a vehicle was merging from 10th Street when a black Nissan slowed to let them in, at that point, a Toyota Tacoma rear-ended the Nissan. A silver Buick LaCrosse then rear-ended the Tacoma.

Motorists are encouraged to find an alternate route. Authorities estimate the road will be clear by 3 p.m.

Crews are currently on scene clearing the road.