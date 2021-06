TOPEKA (KSNT) – A section of eastbound and westbound I-70 through Topeka will be reduced to one lane on Friday, June 25.

The Kansas Department of Transportation maintenance crews will be patching potholes between mile markers 353 and 366 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting.

Motorists area asked to slow down and pay attention to message boards and signs.

According to KDOT travelers can learn more about construction projects across Kansas by going to www.kandrive.org or call 5-1-1.