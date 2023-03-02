TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Transportation is set to begin construction on a multi-bridge repair project next week on Interstate 70 near downtown Topeka.

Kate Craft, a spokeswoman for KDOT, said the work will start on Monday, March 6. Westbound I-70 will be reduced to one lane from just east of the Southeast Adams Street exit west to the Eighth Street exit. Crews will complete patching and overlay work on I-70 along and repair bridges that cross over Southeast Adams Street and railroad tracks.

Craft said the on-ramp to westbound I-70 from Southeast Adams Street will be closed for the duration of the work, which is expected to wrap up by Jan. 2024. The 10th Street exit will remain open. The speed limit in the work zone will be reduced to 45 miles per hour. Craft said drivers should expect slow-moving traffic in this area.

Crews will be on site conducting work from Monday through Friday and Saturdays as needed during daylight hours, according to Craft. The construction work is being handled by Wildcat Construction Co. of Topeka.

To keep up with highway construction projects across the state, click here or call 511.