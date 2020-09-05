“I didn’t expect it,” former students speak out after teacher’s arrest on child porn charges

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Jared Kerr said he had former Seaman High School teacher Jeff Pierce as his freshman history teacher.

Just this week, 40-year-old Pierce was arrested on charges of producing and possessing child pornography. The FBI confirmed in a release that Pierce used multiple fake accounts where he disguised himself as a female teenage. He would then use the fake accounts on apps like Instagram, Snapchat, Grindr and Kik.

Kerr says his freshman year of high school, he received messages from an Instagram account that went by “Jordy Rey Rey.”

“The account would send inappropriate photos and stuff and ask for inappropriate photos in return,” said Kerr.

Kerr said he quickly realized the account was fake and ignored the messages. Eventually they stopped, but Kerr said just recently one of the other usernames on the FBI’s list tried to send him a friend request.

Another former Seaman High School student, Madison Dean, said she only had positive interactions with Pierce, but since the FBI announced their investigation into Pierce, she’s heard from former classmates that also received messages from the fake accounts.

“I’ve heard from various men that they were added by this person on Snapchat,” said Dean. “Some of them added them, so of them didn’t.”

The FBI is asking for anyone who might have been a victim contact them by emailing them at TopekaVAP@FBI.gov



