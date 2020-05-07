‘I didn’t know this day would finally get here’: Topeka teachers, staff throw surprise retirement party

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– At the end of the school year, the Topeka Public School District would hold a retirement party for their teachers. It got canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, the Williams Science and Fine Art School in Topeka got creative to celebrate one of their own in front of the school she’s been at for more than 20 years.

Vanessa Hill thought she was going to the school for dinner with the principal, Tracy Keegan. But the dinner turned into a social distancing retirement party.

Hill has worked for the district for more than 30 years, spending more than two decades of that time at the school teaching science to kids and helping other teachers who look up to her.

“It’s been nice mentoring many of them,” Hill said. “And giving them my knowledge. But it’s time for, obviously, something new!”

Keegan wanted to send Hill off with a big celebration since the school district’s retirement party got canceled, showing Hill the same kindness and friendship she did when Keegan first walked into the school’s doors.

“It was just full circle for us,” Keegan said. “We have a really special connection and I really wanted to honor her. As you can see, so do a lot of other people. She really has made an impact on education in Topeka. I’ll miss my friend.”

Hill couldn’t give a formal goodbye with hugs to her students, but, she leaves them with one more message as she heads to a new chapter in her life.

“Look to the stars,” Hill said. “And just give everything you’ve got because it is possible to find your dreams.”