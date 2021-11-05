“I giggled, then he showed off his gun” attempted armed robbery at St. Marys pharmacy

ST. MARYS (KSNT) – It was an eventful day for the residents of St. Marys, as an attempted robber tried to steal drugs from the local pharmacy.

From the press release, officers were sent to the St. Marys Pharmacy around 9:50 Friday morning.

According to the store manager, the 29-year-old man walked to the back of the pharmacy and demanded opioids from her. When he wasn’t taken seriously, he showed the manager he was in possession of a firearm.

The manager called her boss over, who hit the alarm.

The suspect then ran through the backdoor into the alleyway.

St. Marys police, along with the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office and Kansas Highway Patrol, pursued the individual. According to the report, the suspect surrended without incident and is now in custody.

The case is still under investigation.