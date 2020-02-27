‘I still feeling like I’m in a nightmare’: Local woman’s mom, best friend seeking help for her recovery after crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A Topeka woman has a long road to recovery ahead of her after a winter weather car crash.

Aylin Miramontes is at Stormont Vail in the Critical Care department. She’s been there for two weeks after a car crash on an icy and snowy road in Shawnee County. Now, her family and best friend are doing everything they can to get her up and walking again.

Aylin Miramontes is a funny, caring and strong girl, which makes situations like hers so much harder.

“She’s just one of the best souls I’ve ever met,” Amber Henley said, Aylin’s best friend. “She’s so spunky. She’s very courageous and she does anything you want to with her. She’ll never tell you no.”

“She’s awesome,” Adasmin Miramontes, Aylin’s mom, said tearfully. “She’s the sweetest girl. She’s goofy. She’s a good daughter. She’s a good kid.”

On Feb. 12, Aylin was involved in a car crash in Shawnee County. Her car slid to the other side of the road and hit a truck. The crash put her in the hospital with serious injuries leaving her family and her best friend worried.

“As a mother, you don’t expect to see your child fighting for her life like she’s doing,” Adasmin said.

“I had talked to her the night before,” Amber said. “We had our nightly call. We said, ‘I love you’. We went to bed. I woke up the next day I texted her. She never replied to me, which I thought was kind of weird. I texted her again about three hours later, she still didn’t reply to me.”

Since Aylin was hospitalized, days have been hard for her mom, siblings and anyone who knows her, as the spunk and happiness of their day are missing.

“I still feeling like I’m in a nightmare,” Adasmin said. “I want somebody to wake me up and have the life that we had. Her life’s changed. Her life changed completely…in minutes.”

Doctors at Stormont Vail said they don’t know what the outcome will be for Aylin. However, she has shown just how strong she really is slowly fighting her condition.

“She just opened her big eyes,” Adasmin said. “We started talking to her then she closed her eyes. Now she’s more awake.”

“She’s just someone that gets me,” Amber said. “It’s just a hard connection to find elsewhere that I don’t really want to find elsewhere. I like ours.”

Aylin’s mom said they are making their way to Madonna Rehabilitation Center in Nebraska on Thursday. However, they still need some help with keeping her there and medical bills.

Amber set up a GoFundMe for Aylin to help in any way.