TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new winter activity will be taking over downtown Topeka.

Mark your calendars, in approximately one month, the Evergy Plaza will be transformed into an ice rink.

Evergy Plaza will partner with CoreFirst Bank and Trust to bring an ice rink made of real ice, and operating with nine-minute skating for $12 with skates being available for rent for $3 a pair.

This winter idea has been in the planning process for about two years, but with Covid finally settling down Evergy plaza is now making it’s expansion to bring the citizens of Topeka something new.

“Not only will it be an activity, but it will be an event hub and an aesthetic as well,” said Emmy Fischer, Evergy Plaza Sales and Marketing Manager. “We’ll have lights, we’ll have an atmosphere; whether you come watch the Christmas parade, or you come or the lighting of the tree, or you just come to ice skate.”

Tickets for the ice rink will go on sale Nov. 1 and the grand opening is expected to be on November 12.