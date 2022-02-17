TOPEKA (KSNT) – Several car crashes occurred on Kansas highways on Thursday, Feb. 17 as motorists sought to navigate the icy and snowy road conditions.
No fatalities happened on Thursday, but several accidents resulted in vehicle damage and injuries including one accident where a multi-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck closed down I-70 temporarily and another accident where a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper’s vehicle was struck by a semi-truck.
The following accidents occurred on Thursday:
- Shawnee County: At 6:40 a.m. a Honda Civic was traveling eastbound on I-70 near mile marker 347.5 when the driver lost control and hit the side guard rail then proceeded to hit the north side bridge rail before coming to a stop in the roadway. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle only had minor injuries.
- Shawnee County: At 8:42 a.m. a Honda Fit was traveling eastbound on I-70 near mile marker 347 when the driver lost control and went into the ditch. It traveled through the ditch on the right-hand side of the road and came to a rest on the off ramp to West Union Road. The driver and one occupant sustained minor injuries in the accident.
- Osage County: At 3:50 p.m. a Buick Encore was traveling down I-335 and going 65-70 miles per hour when the driver lost control, struck a barrier wall, spun once and came to a rest in the ditch. The driver and one other occupant sustained minor injuries.
- Johnson County: At 12:44 p.m. a Kia Sorento was traveling southbound on I-35 on snow covered roads when a large work type truck pulled into the lane right in front of the Kia. The Kia driver hit the brakes and began to slide out of control and was then struck by the work truck in the driver’s side door, sending the Kia into the center barrier wall. Both drivers stopped to check on the damage then drove off before emergency personnel arrived and failed to provide any information. The driver of the Kia suffered a possible injury.