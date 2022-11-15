TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is attributing two Tuesday morning crashes to winter weather conditions on the roads.

At 6:12 a.m., a vehicle was heading southbound on US Highway 75 near 57th Street and hit a patch of ice, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. It crossed a median, went into the northbound lanes and stopped near a barbwire fence on the east side of the highway. According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, the driver was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Later at 6:53 a.m., a second vehicle also hit the icy spot at US 75 Highway near 57th Street and left the road then rolled. The driver was examined at the scene but refused further treatment, according to the sheriff’s office.

