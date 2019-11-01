Icy roads cause morning full of crashes, traffic jams in Shawnee County

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The snow and cold temperatures made for less than ideal driving conditions Thursday morning, causing wrecks and some traffic jams.

Several law enforcement agencies responded to dozens of accidents throughout the morning, including one that happened on I-70 just before Valencia road. Two trucks collided and stalled traffic for a good portion of the morning.



The Kansas Department of Transportation said that while they did treat the roads, the change in pavement temperature caused them to re-freeze by morning.

“That’s what caused most of the problems,” said KDOT Highway Maintenance Supervisor David Studebaker. “We had too many freeze thaws two or three times through the night and you know, just trying to keep up with it. The bridges were definitely a problem, but you know, it takes some sunlight to get some of that to work.”

Traffic was also backed up on Highway 75 this morning due to a crash. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, almost all of Thursday morning’s wrecks happened as vehicles drove over bridges and overpasses.

They also said many of them could have been avoided if the drivers would have slowed down.

The Kansas Department of Transportation said one of the most common mistakes people make when driving in these conditions is following too close to other cars and speeding.

While they may seem like simple mistakes, officials said they can turn avoidable situations into dangerous ones.

“Any time you see wet pavement, you see signs of frozen precipitation, in your mind, you have to think you’re going to be in an adverse situation,” said Studebaker. “It’s going to be slick. Something is out of the ordinary, so we need to drive accordingly.”

Overcorrecting and not giving yourself enough time to stop are also common contributors to crashes during winter weather.